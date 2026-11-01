Police Chief physically unplugs Flock cameras after the company ignores contract cancellation — city takes matters into its own hands amid privacy controversies

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It's probably a good idea to put a 'Flock Sock' on them, just to be safe.

a covered up Flock camera
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Plymouth City Council unanimously voted to end its Flock contract in September 2026, but the company failed to respond to demands to remove its cameras installed around the city. According to The Drive, the city informed Flock immediately about the cancelation, but it failed to respond even after a week. Because of this, Plymouth Police Chief Eric Fadden was forced to take matters into the city’s hands and physically disconnected the cameras’ power cords to ensure that they are non-functional.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Faiakes
    A good start but why are they not suing Flock?
    Reply
  • rooyar
    Faiakes said:
    A good start but why are they not suing Flock?
    Possibly they do so, but it will take time and the process will be long.
    Reply
  • Arkitekt78
    Admin said:
    The Plymouth City Council was left with no choice but to physically disconnect the cameras after Flock failed to respond to its demands.

    Police Chief physically unplugs Flock cameras after the company ignores contract cancellation — city takes matters into its own hands amid privacy... : Read more
    Got to rid of country of this cancer everywhere.
    Reply
  • SonoraTechnical
    This guy is a hero. He gets it.
    Reply
  • bill001g
    This is somewhat laughable. We sent them a demand via US mail and they didn't respond in a week. They will be lucky if it was delivered as slow as the post office is lately.
    I wonder how long it would take them to respond to some request from a taxpayer of their city. Massive companies can be as slow as government getting stuff done.

    The city should have just packed up the cameras and shipped them back. How much harder would it have been since you have to get a ladder out there to unplug them. Flock would likely been very happy since its not like they have employees installing these everything is contracted out.

    It is mostly silly someone was just offended they did not get a email back quick enough. Flock could care less about 1 small city when there are many cities actually on the waiting list to have them installed.

    My issue is there is almost no punishment for misusing the system. Then again when you can kill someone and somehow get released from jail and kill a second person why would anyone be surprised.
    Reply