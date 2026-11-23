After saying just days ago that any new Nvidia CEO should "come from outside the company" following the resignation of Jensen Huang after he admitted to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has now backtracked by saying that Huang is on the outside, seemingly paving the way for his return. At the time, Bessent's assertion was in stark contrast with that of the U.S. President, with Trump calling for Huang to be reinstated. Trump earlier today doubled down, writing of his "hope" that Nvidia's board would rehire Huang in a post on his Truth Social account. Now, Bessent has fallen in line despite having previously called for a "dramatic shake-up" at Nvidia.

Bessent's latest comments came on CBS' Face the Nation show. When asked about whether Nvidia should look beyond its current payroll when looking for a new CEO instead of bringing Huang back, Bessent argued that he "said they should go to the outside, but he's on the outside now." Bessent also said that he would "assume [Huang] didn't know that [Alice Huang] was an alleged spy." That has, to date, not been publicly confirmed.

*BESSENT: WE'VE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH $NVDA TEMPORARY MANAGEMENT, THE LEAD DIRECTORS AND THEIR LAWYERS, AND WE DO NEED ANSWERS *BESSENT: I SAID THEY SHOULD GO TO THE OUTSIDE, JENSEN IS ON THE OUTSIDE NOW. WE WILL SEE WHICH LEVEL OF THE BUSINESS KNEW, DID IT GO ALL THE WAY TO THE TOP *BESSENT: WE'LL SEE WHAT THEY HAVE TO SAY. FOR DEALS THAT SIZE THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS AN UNTRACEABLE HANDSHAKE DEAL *BESSENT: I ASSUME HE DIDN'T KNOW THAT SHE WAS AN ALLEGED SPYNovember 22, 2026

Bessent's latest statement may be semantics to realign himself with Trump, but it's unclear whether either of them will sway an Nvidia board that has already said it has no intention of double-dipping with Huang. That's despite some members of the same board angling for Huang to be allowed back into the company. Predictably, Huang has made it known that he would be "honored" to return, but the situation has now moved beyond a simple affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang. The fact that multiple affairs may now have been uncovered won't help his case, nor will being dragged before the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and China Select Committees in early December. Nvidia's top lawyer will also have to make an appearance following the news that a criminal investigation has been launched into whether Megaspeed — a previous client of Nvidia, and the company where Alice Huang worked — was involved in the bypassing of AI chip export controls.

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Megaspeed has long been accused of being involved in a chip smuggling operation. An investigation found in October 2025 that it had helped move around $2 billion worth of Nvidia chips into China via an import and re-export process. The alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang, was a Megaspeed executive and was reportedly instrumental in the import of more than $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia AI GPU imports during a three-year relationship with the then Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

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