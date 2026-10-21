Qualcomm to cut jobs globally in 'performance-based' layoffs — CEO says move will build 'stronger performance culture' as company pivots to AI data center and edge products

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No details on the number of jobs that will be cut, but notifications will start going out in November

A Qualcomm logo is displayed on a building on their campus
(Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin Carter)
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Qualcomm has told employees it will cut jobs worldwide after its annual performance reviews, and it expects to begin informing affected employees in November. According to a Reuters report, CEO Cristiano Amon framed the move as a “performance-focused reduction” intended to build a “stronger performance culture,” stating that the company will consider organizational needs, business priorities, and employees’ skills and expertise when determining affected positions.

“The reduction will address employees who have consistently fallen short of expectations,” said Amon. The memo did not specify which departments would be affected or how many jobs would be cut. The company had roughly 52,000 employees at the end of its 2025 fiscal year, typically in late September.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    I wonder if this is going to affect any of their Windows-on-ARM products. If so, that would come at a pretty bad time when Nvidia/MediaTek are starting to bring the heat and we might finally be seeing that market come to life!
    Reply