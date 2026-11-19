More information about the alleged knowledge of chip diversion by a Supermicro executive is being revealed as shareholders’ civil lawsuit against the company progresses. According to The Telegraph, the investors alleged that there was “no way Cenly Chen lacked knowledge about the company’s illicit sales.” Chen, the former Chief Growth Officer at Supermicro and described by a colleague as the company’s sales leader, resigned from her position in April of this year — about a month after the three Supermicro employees, including its co-founder Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw, were arrested for a $2.5-billion AI GPU smuggling scheme.

Cenly Chen is married to former Nvidia Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations Jay Puri, who is also described as the company’s sales chief. The Information also called him Jensen Huang’s right-hand man and said he was the person that Nvidia’s customers turned to if they wanted to buy chips or had other pressing concerns. The shareholders’ accusations and her relationship with Puri have put the former Supermicro executive in the spotlight, especially after Huang’s sudden departure from the AI chipmaker amid a flurry of affairs and smuggling accusations.

Sources say that Puri controlled the AI chip allocations to server manufacturers, including Supermicro, while the lawsuit claims that Chen decided how many Nvidia racks each Supermicro customer could get. A former Supermicro employee was also quoted in the complaint saying that it was “widely known within the Company that Chen had to leave because she had sent emails requesting that Nvidia release chips with serial numbers associated with the GPUs illegally diverted to customers in China.” This apparently refers to the serial numbers that were moved from real to dummy servers using a hairdryer.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

Supermicro has said multiple times that it has cooperated with the U.S. government regarding the smuggling investigation and that it has not been included in the lawsuit against the three defendants. Furthermore, the company has denied her involvement regarding Nvidia GPU allocations. “Chen did not manage Supermicro’s relationship with Nvidia and did not decide how Nvidia GPUs were distributed to customers,” a Supermicro spokesperson told The Information. They also said that she left voluntarily and that her LinkedIn profile now reads her current position as CEO of ChronoScale, an Nvidia cloud partner based in Silicon Valley. As for Puri, he stepped away from his position at Nvidia in late August, about two months before the Jensen Huang scandal blew up, although he remains as an advisor to the AI chipmaker.

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android. Also follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.