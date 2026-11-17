Following the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a Taiwanese skyscraper became the backdrop for a series of messages in support of the ousted founder, who admitted to having an affair with a woman who has been accused of being a spy for the Chinese government. The U.S. government has since announced a criminal investigation into the company the woman worked for, Megaspeed, over concerns it may have aided in the breaking of export controls related to Nvidia AI chips. Despite that fact, CNA reports that the Taipei 101 building saw messages projected onto its exterior on the night of November 16. The messages included “Taiwan ♡ Jensen,” “Family ♡ Friendship,” and “Thrive Together,” with the driving force likely to be Huang's almost celebrity-like level of fame in the country.

That celebrity status has seen public sympathy for Huang grow within Taiwan, with people within the country's technology industry coming together to fund the project. One technology worker reportedly said that the light show was supposed to “bring back Jensen Huang” and show Taiwan's concern.

Taipei 101 lights up in support of scandal-hit Jensen Huang Taipei 101 lit up with messages of support for Jensen Huang on Monday evening, days after he resigned as Nvidia CEO amid revelations about his extramarital affairs & mounting scrutiny over national security concerns. https://t.co/VOtX1RX5qNNovember 16, 2026

That concern may not be needed for too much longer. Recent reports suggest that Huang could be plotting a return to the top job at Nvidia just days after he handed in his resignation. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney have already thrown their weight behind the idea of Huang's return to Nvidia. The clamor to force the hand of Nvidia's board has also extended to the White House, with U.S. President Trump also calling for the former CEO to be reinstated. This is despite ongoing uncertainty over whether his love interest was a Chinese spy and, if so, how much Huang may have known about that fact. Trump, however, says that Huang did not put national security at risk.

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For its part, it isn't believed that the Nvidia board is seriously considering allowing Huang to pick up where he left off pre-resignation. A source told CNBC that the company is focused on investigating Huang's conduct and a national security investigation and is not discussing his return. That investigation will no doubt also consider reports that Huang had another affair, this time with an Nvidia executive.

For now, Nvidia's former CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO. Kress hasn't had long to settle in ahead of the first big test — the company's first earnings call since the scandal will take place today, November 17.

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