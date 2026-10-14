AI sector wipeout risks global financial contagion, IMF report warns — 14 deals drove $1.4 trillion in circular orders on $650B in loans

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Report explores how AI financing could harm the global economy if the industry fails to deliver

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.