U.S. President Donald Trump says that he could pardon returning Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang if he finds himself in legal hot water over his already-admitted affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed employee and an alleged Chinese spy. The Nvidia founder has since admitted to the company's board that he had more affairs than those already reported, including one with a direct report.

Huang is set to meet with the House Foreign Affairs Committee next week and will be expected to answer questions about the affair, its effect on Nvidia, and how it impacts the national security of the country as a whole. Trump pushed for Huang's reinstatement, going so far as to pressure the Nvidia board via a telephone call. With that in mind, a NY Post report that he could consider pardoning Huang may not be all that surprising.

Discussing Huang's meeting on December 1, Trump argued that the two-time Nvidia CEO doesn't need to worry about pleading the Fifth Amendment to avoid incriminating himself. Instead, Trump says, the whole saga is "an interesting story for people,” suggesting that perhaps the American people will learn more in the future. “I think I want him to just tell the truth, and I mean, his lawyers are going to have to advise him, but I’ve always found him to be 100% aboveboard, and you know, a very smart person,” Trump said of the man whose mistress is also married to an alleged Chinese spy herself.

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U.S. intelligence officials believe that Alice Huang passed information about Nvidia to Chinese officials during her affair with Jensen Huang (no relation). The good news, it seems, is that Trump is of the understanding that Alice Huang is the only woman Jensen was having an affair with who also has links to China's Ministry of State Security.

When pushed on the potential for a pardon for Huang if he was found to have broken any laws, Trump admitted that “It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary.” The news will no doubt be music to the ears of Huang, with lawmakers expected to give him a grilling and some already not expecting him to be forthcoming in terms of the answers he offers to their questions. Nvidia's top lawyer will also have to answer questions about the company's position in all of this, although that'll come a day later, on December 2.

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