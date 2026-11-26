While Nvidia is only allowed to sell its most advanced AI chips to whitelisted companies, it appears that two of its Californian customers are actually fronts for Chinese companies. Further, one of the Californian companies was renamed after its Chinese parent company was blacklisted, CBS News reports. The other one, which is on Nvidia's list of "preferred partners," is owned by a Chinese firm whose CEO graduated from a Chinese military university. It's reported that U.S.-based, Chinese-owned companies have been used as a way to work around export controls designed to prevent Nvidia's chips from being sold wholesale to China. Chips are routinely sold to companies in the U.S. before being leased or shipped to other companies in Southeast Asia.

While Nvidia isn't allowed to sell its most capable AI chips to China, it can still do business with the country. It can sell graphics cards for use in personal gaming PCs as well as AI chips that don't use the company's latest, most capable technologies. But that hasn't stopped those chips from turning up in the most unlikely of places. Illegal Nvidia Blackwell Ultra B300 GPUs have been spotted in use inside China Telecom's network, and last year alone, it's believed that around $1 billion worth of Nvidia chips were smuggled into China. Earlier this year, nine people were indicted over the illegal export of Nvidia GPUs, while even older Nvidia hardware has seen huge price increases due to the unavailability of newer hardware.

Megaspeed is one company that is accused of facilitating the breaking of export controls. The company is under criminal investigation currently, and it was recently blacklisted as a result. The company also happens to be a former employer of Alice Huang, the woman whom Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with when he resigned from the company earlier this month. Alice Huang is also believed to be a Chinese Spy, while her husband has even closer connections to a Chinese spy agency.

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Back in the U.S., RiCloud AI is an Nvidia customer owned by Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Limited, an outfit with headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Yuxing's CEO and co-owner, Cong Yu, reportedly has a degree in National Defense Mobilization from the People's Liberation Army Command College, a university operated by the Chinese military. Among RiCloud AI's customers is Agencia Comercial Spirits, a small whisky importer that pivoted to AI in 2025. Since then, it has committed to AI data center deals worth up to $598 million.

Airvres is currently listed as an "elite" partner on Nvidia's website, yet it was previously called Inspur, the same name used by its Chinese parent company. The name change came after Inspur-related firms were added to a federal blocklist in March 2023. Airvres reportedly exported at least $5.6 billion of chips to Southeast Asia between April 2024 and February 2026, including Nvidia's top-of-the-line Blackwell silicon. The chips went to two companies in Malaysia, one of which was Alice Huang's Megaspeed.

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