US restarts three shut-down nuclear reactors to feed AI data centers — 2.25 GW coming online with backing from Microsoft and Google

The current and expected power draw of AI data centers has been the subject of strong discussion, but today, there appears to be some good news. Three U.S. nuclear reactors are being restarted after many years offline, expected to bring 2.25 GW total to the grid. According to a report, the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Michigan, the Crane Clean Energy Center on Three Mile Island (Pennsylvania), and the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Iowa are getting a fresh set of proverbial tires to get rolling again.

The Palisades plant was under active decommissioning, apparently marking this event as the first time a nuclear reactor is being put back to work after dismantling had begun. Despite what sounds like a tough starting point, this plant is the one that's furthest along, as it was loading fuel in August 2026 and is expected to generate 800 MW around March 2027.

Much like the other projects mentioned here, the Holtec Palisades firm running the reactor took a loan from the U.S. Department of Energy. Palisades borrowed from the DoE under the Biden administration's 2024 investment in nuclear energy, while the others were issued under the purview of the Trump administration's 2025 push.

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The second reactor is the Crane Clean Energy Center on Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island, repurposing the facility's Unit 1. The project started in 2024, with Constellation Energy saying it would spend $1.6 billion total for the reactor. The firm then took a $1 billion loan from the Department of Energy in 2025. Microsoft is set to be the main customer, with a 20-year contract. This facility is projected to bring 835 MW online sometime in 2027.

This facility was famous in 1979 for the partial meltdown of its Unit 2, although mercifully the event had relatively tame environmental consequences. Constellation's ongoing project is restoring and refurbishing Unit 1, which didn't show significant issues until its 2019 decommissioning and has undergone a safety inspection from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. This entity still needs to grant its blessing before the reactor starts loading fuel.

The Duane Arnold Energy Center in Iowa is the third unit being brought back to the grid, in a collaboration between NextEra Energy and Google. The predicted output is 615 MW, with the juice expected to start flowing in 2029. Next Energy CEO John Ketchum stated that the firm was happy with its cooperation contract with Google, as it meant that "none of the costs are being paid by residential customers in Iowa."

All three facilities had previously been shut down at various points as they were deemed too expensive to run, as labor and maintenance costs made nuclear-generated watts pricier than alternative means of production.

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But the financial landscape for power has shifted, plus with such overwhelming demand and grid connections being a primary blocker for data center buildouts, their operators are likely willing to pay for premium power as long as they get it now instead of in a few decades.

Some quick browsing indicates that Michigan is going to need somewhere between 1.2 and 2.3 GW for data centers alone around 2030. Pennsylvania's forecast has a wide range of 0.8 to 3.4 GW, while Iowa's range is 1.55 to 2.8 GW. These figures are loose, as they include planned capacity for data center projects that may or may not end up being built, and whose timetables may slip due to economic conditions, hardware availability, and public resistance against expansive buildouts.

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