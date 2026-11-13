‘Broken and shattered’ Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang surrendered during resignation meeting, report claims — thousands of employees rally, calling for reinstatement on internal forum

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“If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss.”

Jensen Huang dramatic portrait
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has reportedly called himself “a piece of sh**" as he left the company he built over 33 years. Bloomberg reports that the co-founder, known for his legendary energy and outgoing demeanor, surrendered and looked “broken and shattered” during the board meeting where he resigned from the AI hardware firm after admitting to at least one extra-marital affair, including one with a suspected Chinese spy. But despite his resignation and the controversies surrounding him, it seems that Nvidia employees are still rallying behind him, with thousands of comments on the company’s internal “suggestion box” showing support for the disgraced leader, according to Wired.

“If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss,” one commenter said, while another one wrote, “We are all humans and can make mistakes. Jensen did so many good things and he needs a second chance.” An Nvidia staffer told Wired privately, “Nvidia is Nvidia because of Jensen,” even as another employee sent a company-wide email demanding transparency into his resignation. “I stand by Jensen. Not because I believe any person is infallible, but because I refuse to believe that standing for fairness must mean standing at a distance from someone whose leadership has meant so much to us.” They also added, “If America fails the man who helped build its future, then this world does not deserve Jensen Huang.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TheyStoppedit
    I don't understand some people. It's sad to see. You spend 33 years building this multi-trillion dollar empire. You're on top of the world. Everyone loves you and is clamoring to do business with you. You own the biggest company in the world. You have a wife of 41 years. You basically won at a life in every way possible, and you just throw it all away, just like that for a couple of quickies? Really? I don't understand the mentality of some people. You would think someone as smart as he is would know better. But I guess intelligence only exists when you aren't thinking with the wrong head !

    NVidia will never be the same without him. NVidia wasn't just a company. It was Jensen's brainchild, his passion project, and he made it what it is because he was passionate about it. Call it a life lesson, how quickly one stupid decision can completely destroy your life. His wife probably can't even hear him crying over the blaring sound of Kiss N Tell (song by Kesha) blasting in their hotel room. This must be really humanizing for him, and also very sad all at the same time. Just a week ago, anyone would have told you that he's an untouchable CEO. How quickly things change when you don't use your brain when you need it most.

    It doesn't matter who replaces him. The company won't be the same without him. They will become like apple, who hasn't really released any new groundbreaking products since Steve Jobs passed. You can't just... replace a guy like Jensen. Everything that NVidia has today is because of him.

    I don't know what that company is going to do. A best case scenario is that they find a way to forgiveness and bring him back in some way but I don't find that likely.

    Some dark times are ahead at NVidia for sure. Even as big as they are, I'm not sure they can come back from this. When you rip the heart out of the beast, the beast just dies
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    Great timing to understand how deeply the shenanigans go.

    YYU_geUwQoAView: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYU_geUwQoA

    Regards.
    Reply