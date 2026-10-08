China allegedly intercepted UPS-shipped F-35 parts after employee missed email warning — worker decided to divert through Hong Kong to speed up delivery

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Freight forwarder’s instructions might not have even got to the UPS agent, say insiders.

An Australian F-35
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A fortnight ago we reported on the curious case of top-secret F-35 advanced fighter parts getting swiped by China as a shipment from Australia to the U.S. transited Hong Kong. The decision to route through the Chinese territory was said to be 'inexplicable' at the time. Now, insiders talking to Bloomberg have revealed that a UPS worker missed an important email about securely routing these parts and opted for a Hong Kong transit to hasten the shipping time.

The F-35 parts were said to be sensitive military technology, not just because they were serviceable parts of one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets. These Royal Australian Air Force F-35 stealth fighter cockpit canopy and weapons-bay door were also “coated with radar-absorbing material that enhances their stealth capabilities,” noted the original report. In other words, the stealth coating’s secret recipe may have been more sensitive than the actual airplane parts.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • blitzkrieg316
    Top secret parts using UPS where an unread email was the deciding factor on shipping? Someone faqd up
    Reply