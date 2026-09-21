China crafts working 3nm gate-all-around transistors without EUV — stacked nanosheets target 3nm without EUV, but full node remains distant

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But China's 3nm remains years away.

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)

The Institute of Microelectronics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMECAS) has developed an experimental process flow for building stacked-nanosheet gate-all-around (GAA) transistors using immersion DUV lithography and demonstrated functional devices. The flow is intended for eventual use with 3nm-class and smaller process technologies by Chinese chipmakers that do not have access to EUV scanners, reports DigiTimes.

While IMECAS has demonstrated functional GAA devices, it has not disclosed the critical geometrical parameters that would allow comparisons to 3nm-class transistors from other chipmakers. Furthermore, the experimental process flow for building transistors is not even a defined process flow for building research chips, much less a complete 3nm-class manufacturing process.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.