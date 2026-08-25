China strategically slows exports of critical materials used in semiconductor fabrication to Taiwan — germanium and quartz exports to the region also threaten optical and robotics supply chain

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Only Taiwanese supply chains?

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(Image credit: Alphawave)

China is slowing or restricting shipments of materials based on germanium and quartz to Taiwan, which creates supply constraints for multiple industries on the island, according to Nikkei. Companies are reporting problems obtaining germanium- and quartz-based materials as well as permanent magnets from Chinese suppliers as customs procedures extend delivery times. In some cases, Taiwanese manufacturers lose orders while waiting for clearance.

China imposed export controls on germanium in 2023 and on quartz (SiO2) in late 2024. At one point, China even restricted exports of gallium and germanium to the U.S., but later lifted the ban and imposed an export control regime. Under the regime, the exporter must disclose the customer and intended use by the end user, which enables Chinese authorities to essentially view, and to some degree, control the whole supply chain. China's Ministry of Commerce can approve, reject, or effectively delay the shipment while reviewing it, which is apparently what it does these days.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.