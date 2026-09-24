China swiped classified F-35 stealth fighter parts that were diverted through Hong Kong — rerouted UPS cargo triggers military investigation, stealth coating recipe feared compromised despite Pentagon downplaying mishap

Components from one of the free world’s most advanced fighter jets are now in the possession of the Chinese, according to a Bloomberg report. An Australian F-35 stealth fighter cockpit canopy and weapons-bay door, sent back to Lockheed Martin in the U.S., went missing en route. The source report suggests something irregular happened with the shipment, resulting in it stopping in South Korea, then being routed through Hong Kong, where Chinese authorities took possession of the consignment.

Talking to Bloomberg, sources who preferred to not be identified said that the Australian F-35 parts were sent to the U.S. for inspection, and possible repair or disposal. The components may also be of interest to potential military foes as they are “coated with radar-absorbing material that enhances their stealth capabilities,” notes the report. The coating’s secret recipe may be more sensitive than the actual airplane parts.

We’ve put together a timeline to make the chain of events thus far as clear as possible:

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

Late May 2026: Australia sends F-35 cockpit canopy and weapons-bay door to the U.S. for inspection, possible repair, or disposal.

On its way to the U.S., the cargo plane stopped in South Korea. It isn’t clear why the shipment paused here.

Then the F-35 parts consignment was diverted through Hong Kong “inexplicably,” says the source.

The Chinese government took possession of the parts in HK.

China hasn’t returned or released the parts. The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing says it is unaware of the missing parts.

Bloomberg reports that the Chinese have targeted espionage efforts on the F-35 for years, trying to learn as much as possible about one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets. Only the U.S.’s closest allies can build military capabilities around this cutting-edge stealth warplane. Concerns regarding soft targets for Chinese espionage meant a U.S. bid to sell F-35s to the UAE during the first Trump presidency collapsed. Any Saudi Arabian sale would probably meet the same fate.

Australia says that it is looking closely at the chain of events leading up to the loss of the parts from its end. However, it seems confident its return process was not at fault. This makes one wonder whether the rerouting of the shipment through Hong Kong was a vulnerability in the shipping company's process, or whether a Chinese agent managed to interfere.

The Pentagon says it is working to retrieve the “unserviceable F-35 components.” Moreover, this incident’s investigation will surely lead to a process review to prevent further military high-tech spills. Lockheed echoed the Pentagon’s language regarding the unserviceable nature of the parts and the low risk of them being exploited, though it insists it uses government-mandated secure carriers. Lastly, Bloomberg says that UPS disclosed the incident to U.S. authorities but has made no further comment.

President Xi Jinping arrived in the U.S. yesterday evening for a state visit hosted by President Donald Trump. We’re sure they will have plenty to talk about.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.