China swiped classified F-35 stealth fighter parts that were diverted through Hong Kong — rerouted UPS cargo triggers military investigation, stealth coating recipe feared compromised despite Pentagon downplaying mishap

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F-35 cockpit canopy and weapons-bay door missing, but the radar-absorbing stealth material on these components is a secret that the US doesn’t want to share.

An Australian F-35
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Components from one of the free world’s most advanced fighter jets are now in the possession of the Chinese, according to a Bloomberg report. An Australian F-35 stealth fighter cockpit canopy and weapons-bay door, sent back to Lockheed Martin in the U.S., went missing en route. The source report suggests something irregular happened with the shipment, resulting in it stopping in South Korea, then being routed through Hong Kong, where Chinese authorities took possession of the consignment.

Talking to Bloomberg, sources who preferred to not be identified said that the Australian F-35 parts were sent to the U.S. for inspection, and possible repair or disposal. The components may also be of interest to potential military foes as they are “coated with radar-absorbing material that enhances their stealth capabilities,” notes the report. The coating’s secret recipe may be more sensitive than the actual airplane parts.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • warezme
    SOmething smells fishy. I mean one would think a military organization with access, planes, trucks, boats and all manner of transportation vehicles chooses to send classified military equipment through what sounds like Fedex or something. I would have assumed such things would be handed over to other military entities exclusively through military channels.
    Reply
  • COLGeek
    warezme said:
    SOmething smells fishy. I mean one would think a military organization with access, planes, trucks, boats and all manner of transportation vehicles chooses to send classified military equipment through what sounds like Fedex or something. I would have assumed such things would be handed over to other military entities exclusively through military channels.
    Commercial shipping services are used all the time, even for sensitive items. Not uncommon at all.

    Those services are required to maintain a level of security of the items shipped. Not like dropping a letter in the mail at all.
    Reply
  • acadia11
    So what you are telling me is they dropped it off at their local Whole Foods. How did they fit into the collection bin and did they ensure they put it in the plastic bag and made sure it was sealed?
    Reply
  • re3eyul
    Arkitekt78 said:
    Classic Chinese. Cant innovate, develop, or build anything without stealing it first.
    now who's flying p-30 singint flights on who's borders on a bi-weekly basis now ...
    Reply
  • re3eyul
    Arkitekt78 said:
    Classic Chinese. Cant innovate, develop, or build anything without stealing it first.
    last I checked China wasn't part of 5-eyes .
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    warezme said:
    SOmething smells fishy. I mean one would think a military organization with access, planes, trucks, boats and all manner of transportation vehicles chooses to send classified military equipment through what sounds like Fedex or something. I would have assumed such things would be handed over to other military entities exclusively through military channels.
    I work on an air base with a wing of frontline jets.
    The Supply sq gets FEDEX and UPS deliveries multiple times a day.

    This is absolutely not unusual.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    Lets keep this on topic and not political, please
    Reply