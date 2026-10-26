Chinese research vessels loiter near Pacific undersea cables more than any other nation, report finds — civilian fleet using 'lawnmower' patterns may be mapping seafloor for future sabotage

China is spending more time loitering near undersea cables in the Pacific Ocean than any other nation, according to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a U.S.-based think tank in Washington, DC. The analysis compared the behavior of 200 research vessels from 47 different nations, including the U.S. and Russia, and found that Chinese vessels spent a "statistically significant larger share of time" near critical infrastructure.

The analysis, reported by Indo-Pacific Defense Forum, notes that Chinese activity was particularly suspicious in this regard. It notes that the "persistent and disproportionate activity" means that China "may be leveraging its research fleet for underwater data collection that may aid... analysis of terrain for sabotage or submarine operations."

Civilian research vessels provide a unique cover for states looking for "plausible deniability" for their research gathering activities. The report mentions the activity of a ship from the Xiang Yang Hong research fleet which, between July and October 2024, spent time near three undersea cables that connected the U.S. with Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Guam and others.

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The ships move in a "lawnmower" pattern which, it notes, is associated with surveying to create accurate seafloor maps. While the ships themselves aren't part of the PRC's navy, the data they collect could be used to serve China in future conflicts.

These "gray zone research activities" continue in an era of Chinese conflict with its neighbors as it asserts territorial claims in the South China Sea against states like the Philippines and Vietnam, not to mention its claims over Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province.

It also follows a pattern of authoritarian states looking to dominate undersea infrastructure. Last week, a report in The Telegraph found 500 incidents of Russian monitoring near undersea cables over the last five years. Meanwhile, Iran has threatened to attack undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz in the event of further assaults by the United States if conflict erupts again.

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