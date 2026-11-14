Commemorative plaque at Denny’s booth where Nvidia was born has been removed — sign removed in wake of Jensen's scandals, marked 'the booth that launched a $1 trillion company'

News
By
Published

Jensen Huang once worked at Denny's as a seasonal dishwasher, busboy, and waiter.

former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Denny&#039;s then-CEO Kelli Valade during the unveiling of the commemorative Nvidia plaque at the booth in Denny&#039;s San Jose
(Image credit: Nvidia)
7

Jensen Huang was one of the American success stories in Silicon Valley, where he had his humble beginnings as a seasonal dishwasher, busboy, and waiter at his nearby Denny’s before he rose to stardom as the head of Nvidia. The diner honored this achievement with a plaque at the booth where Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem met after their working hours and first planned the inception of Nvidia. However, NBC News said that the sign has since been removed following Huang’s spectacular fall from grace and resignation from the company.

Unfortunately, employees say that the commemorative plaque, which read, “The booth that launched a $1 trillion company,” has been removed. It remains unclear who ordered the removal, though, so we reached out to Denny’s for comment and will update the story if they answer.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LordVile
    Why? One of them cheat on his wife they didn’t form an international terrorist ring
    Reply
  • bit_user
    LordVile said:
    Why? One of them cheat on his wife they didn’t form an international terrorist ring
    There are open questions about his role in the alleged chip smuggling operations of Megaspeed and about using his political connections to get sanctions eased.

    He also had affairs with at least two Nvidia employees, which is both unethical and a violation of company rules.

    I don't find it particularly surprising they removed the plaque. This is not a monument on public land - it's a for-profit company that was using his fame to promote their brand. Now that Jensen has some asterisks after his name, it makes sense that they'd no longer want to actively try and associate themselves with him. This is like the least important aspect of the whole situation.
    Reply
  • LordVile
    bit_user said:
    There are open questions about his role in the alleged chip smuggling operations of Megaspeed and about using his political connections to get sanctions eased.
    The chip smuggling everyone knew was happening and everyone knew Nvidia at least knew about it and were likely aiding it
    bit_user said:


    He also had affairs with at least two Nvidia employees, which is both unethical and a violation of company rules.
    An affair is an affair it doesn’t really matter who it’s with from an ethical point of view.
    bit_user said:


    I don't find it particularly surprising they removed the plaque. This is not a monument on public land - it's a for-profit company that was using his fame to promote their brand. Now that Jensen has some asterisks after his name, it makes sense that they'd no longer want to actively try and associate themselves with him. This is like the least important aspect of the whole situation.
    It’s still nowhere near a travesty though, if you remove it over something so small why have it in the first place?
    Reply
  • FunSurfer
    I heard the plaque was already returned, as a direct response to the negative reaction from social media users.
    Reply
  • rmiller1959
    It has been reinstalled.

    https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/sj-dennys-removes-plaque-nvidia-former-ceo/4175681/
    Reply
  • usertests
    rmiller1959 said:
    It has been reinstalled.

    https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/sj-dennys-removes-plaque-nvidia-former-ceo/4175681/
    The tide is turning! Jensen will rise from the grave to lead Nvidia and save AI!
    Reply
  • call101010
    usertests said:
    The tide is turning! Jensen will rise from the grave to lead Nvidia and save AI!
    Wont happen.
    Reply