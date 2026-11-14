Commemorative plaque at Denny’s booth where Nvidia was born has been removed — sign removed in wake of Jensen's scandals, marked 'the booth that launched a $1 trillion company'

Jensen Huang was one of the American success stories in Silicon Valley, where he had his humble beginnings as a seasonal dishwasher, busboy, and waiter at his nearby Denny’s before he rose to stardom as the head of Nvidia. The diner honored this achievement with a plaque at the booth where Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem met after their working hours and first planned the inception of Nvidia. However, NBC News said that the sign has since been removed following Huang’s spectacular fall from grace and resignation from the company.

Unfortunately, employees say that the commemorative plaque, which read, “The booth that launched a $1 trillion company,” has been removed. It remains unclear who ordered the removal, though, so we reached out to Denny’s for comment and will update the story if they answer.

Despite being a billionaire, the former Nvidia CEO is known for keeping in touch with his roots. He has been spotted several times eating street food and enjoying local fast food in the various cities that he visits. He even once dragged the 35 Taiwanese industry chiefs to a restaurant in Taipei, earning that event the moniker “trillion-dollar banquet.” This “man of the people” persona has made him quite a popular figure among some people, fueling the Jensanity hype, especially in his home country of Taiwan.

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We also saw this side of Jensen during the unveiling of the plaque in 2023, after Nvidia hit a $1 trillion valuation, when he balanced 10 plates and served food during the event. The restaurant also put up a food truck and served “Nvidia Breakfast Bytes” at GTC 2025, which consisted of four sausage links served with four buttermilk silver dollar pancakes and some syrup, and was available for a limited time for under $5 in all Denny’s branches across the country.

This move is just another sign of Jensen’s sudden downfall. He was still the leader of one of the most valuable companies in the world a couple of weeks ago, evangelizing artificial intelligence to anyone willing to listen. Today finds a totally different reality, with sources saying that he looked “broken and shattered,” and he even called himself “a piece of sh--” as he left the company he built for over 30 years after the board ousted him.

There is no telling yet what’s next for Jensen Huang. Elon Musk has reportedly offered him a position, saying that it “would be an honor” to hire the person who was arguably one of the biggest driving forces in today’s AI industry, but he’s also facing numerous investigations from both his company, Congress, and the FBI. More importantly, Jensen will have to deal with the fallout of the revelations on his public image and personal life.

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