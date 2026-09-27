Counterfeit vinyl record maker sentenced to three years in the slammer after making $3.5 million — Police bust largest fake vinyl operation in UK history, raid uncovers four 70-year-old presses and 3,000 metal stampers

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Counterfeiters cash in on vinyl's resurgence.

Vinyl records at vintage store
(Image credit: Getty Images)

With physical media making a comeback, a man in the UK has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for manufacturing and selling counterfeit vinyl records. Rehan Ahmed, from Southall in west London, was reportedly running a “highly organised, unlicensed operation” since 2017 that produced thousands of fake records featuring music from popular artists including The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, and Kendrick Lamar. The operation is estimated to have generated nearly £2.7 million ($3.5 million) in revenue.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

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