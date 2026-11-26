S&P Global Ratings, one of the world’s largest rating agencies, announced that it’s putting Nvidia’s credit rating on watch as the company faces a possible downgrade. The agency says that the issues surrounding Jensen Huang regarding export control violations, as well as his resignation and subsequent reinstatement 11 days later, reveal the weakness of Nvidia’s management team and board oversight.

“We believe the long tenure of certain board members may have compromised their independence,” the rating agency said in its press release. It also added, “Issues related to Nvidia’s China exposure also raise questions regarding geopolitical risk management and internal controls. While Nvidia management has delivered significant returns for its stakeholders over decades, weak executive oversight and lack of succession planning have brought questions around the ‘key man’ risk to the forefront. The departure, then reinstatement of the CEO, does not sufficiently answer our questions regarding board oversight of executive code of conduct.”

Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang resigned from the job on November 12, after multiple allegations of affairs, especially with Megaspeed CEO Alice Huang, who’s also accused of enabling the smuggling of $7.5 billion worth of AI GPUs into China. Even though Huang left the company he founded in disgrace, he was reinstated to the position by the Nvidia board on November 23. This was a major surprise, especially as it had previously refused to bring him back due to the ongoing national security investigation into Jensen.

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However, it seems that Nvidia’s board of directors has folded to the pressure, especially after President Donald Trump himself said that he talked to them directly, with the board saying that it “received input from senior levels of the United States” that “Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.” Despite those assurances, the Nvidia chief still faces multiple investigations, including an internal inquiry at Nvidia, a private meeting with the House of Representatives’ Select Committee on China, and a public testimony in front of the Senate Banking Committee, among others.

Even though the AI chipmaker’s risk profile remains unchanged, S&P Global Ratings’ warning is a sign that the market is uneasy about the situation regarding stricter export controls and the allegations of chip diversion. The ratings agency said that the downgrade could happen in the next 90 days after it concludes its due diligence, although it expects any potential drop to “be limited to one notch, unless investigations or disclosures lead us to believe Nvidia’s reputation or future business prospects have been harmed.”

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