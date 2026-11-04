$6 billion Binance heist began with fake job interviews and a malicious Homebrew download — attackers used adulterated software and social engineering to gain access to billions in assets

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North Korean hackers targeted two Binance employees on the way to a $6.3 billion heist

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Binance has revealed how North Korean hackers spent months preparing to steal approximately $6.34 billion in cryptocurrency last week. According to a November 3 security report by the exchange, the attackers used a malicious Homebrew installation to compromise one engineer and a fake recruitment process to trick another into installing malware disguised as a coding assistant. "Our current investigation indicates that this was a sophisticated, multi-stage campaign. It was not a single isolated breach or a simple phishing incident," the exchange said.

Binance says the first known compromise occurred in June, when an engineer in Binance’s Wallet DevOps team searched online for a popular AI coding tool and downloaded an adulterated Homebrew installation. Homebrew is a package manager, used by developers to install and manage various software tools on macOS.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.