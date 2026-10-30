Suspected North Korean hackers steal $5.6 billion in crypto in record-breaking cryptocurrency heist, Binance withdrawals frozen — firm says it will cover losses as stablecoin networks move to freeze $2.4b in stolen assets

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SpookITober refuses to end.

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Recent updates

Update, Friday 30 Oct, 6:30 am ET: This developing story has been updated with information from Binance regarding how its system was compromised, and reports from security outlets claiming North Korea may be responsible. These details have been added to the story below.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • PEnns
    $5.6 billion in crypto??
    This is where the magical, "untraceable" currency, beloved by launderers, ransomware creators and North Korea and huge assortment of scam artists, works against...... crypto!

    The irony.
    Reply