Ethereum Foundation sued after firing employee over mandatory 'Source Seppuku' suicide pact — crypto firm demanded employees pledge to take their own lives with a sword to protect open-source code, founder Vitalik claims 1,000-year mandate just artwork

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Woman who says she was dismissed for not signing up brought the suit to the US District Court for the District of Colorado.

The Ethereum Foundation Mandate: Page 11
(Image credit: US District Court for the District of Colorado document via The Denver Post)
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A former employee of The Ethereum Foundation is suing the nonprofit, alleging disability discrimination, retaliation, unfair employment practices, and related claims, reports The Denver Post. 'The Ethereum Foundation Mandate,' a 38-page vision for the next 1,000 years, was distributed to the organization's ~250 employees in Q1 this year. On page 11 of the finalized document, there was a bizarre and rather extreme oath. This illustrated page essentially formed a suicide pledge and, unsurprisingly, scores of people didn't want to sign.

At the top of this story, you can see page 11 from the evidence submitted in the case of FULTON v. ETHEREUM ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED et al. Perhaps one could say it was illustrated like an anime version of Grimm’s fairy tales. Indeed, it contains more than a touch of the macabre, like all the best such stories.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PEnns
    "Choosing the former meant you signed up to this cult-like pact."
    What?? you mean it is true???

    We were kidding when we said the crypto scam is like a cult. It turns out it it is a real cult!!
    Reply
  • derekullo
    Signing it risks a
    https://y.getyarn.io/3f0f7cc2-d06e-4cc9-b570-c95b5cfc53cc_text.giftype incident ... something we should strive to avoid !
    Reply
  • S58_is_the_goat
    80 people took this seriously? 😂
    Reply
  • scottslayer
    Can't wait to find out she was fired for more than just "protesting".
    Reply