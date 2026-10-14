After a $93 million crypto hardware-wallet supply chain attack, Ledger to review sales and anti-tamper policies — rogue LTE chip implants reportedly stole users’ recovery phrases

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"Physical supply chain tampering is a risk for the whole industry"

Booby-trapped Ledger wallet
(Image credit: Johannes)

Ledger is reviewing its sales policies and how its devices reach customers after the “Cryptobilis incident,” in which physical tampering along its supply chain led to $93 million in cryptocurrency theft from user wallets, according to a Bloomberg report on October 13. The crypto hardware manufacturer’s CTO, Charles Guillemet, confirmed in a social media post that it is also reviewing anti-tampering protection on its devices following the incident. He told users with tampered signers (hardware wallets) to contact Ledger support for shipping instructions to send the devices in for further examination. Guillemet also advised users who wanted to physically open their signers to check for tampering to review the company's guidelines on how to do so safely.

In a separate post, Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier said, “Physical supply chain tampering is a risk for the whole industry. We are reviewing the controls that apply to our direct sales and to resellers, and we will share what we can,” confirming the company's plan to review its chain-of-custody and tamper detection practices. The company is inviting researchers and other vendors to collaborate in assessing these practices.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.