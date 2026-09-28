North Korea named as primary suspect in $387 million Bitget crypto hack — investigators identify IP addresses tied to VPN infrastructure previously used by North Korean hacker groups; thieves swapped stablecoins for ETH in minutes to dodge freezes

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Bitget to cover the full loss with its over $464 million User Protection Fund

Crypto Hacker
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North Korea may be behind a hack that drained over $387 million from crypto exchange Bitget, according to the company’s CEO Gracy Chen. Speaking during an X livestream on the evening of the September 24 hack, Chen said that the attack — the biggest in 2026 so far — bore the hallmarks of North Korean state-sponsored threat actors, citing suspicious IP addresses tied to VPN infrastructure previously used by North Korean hacker groups.

According to Chen, Bitget detected abnormal transfers from some hot wallets on Thursday afternoon Eastern time. The hackers exploited a backend wallet system that processes wallet transactions, forging transfer approvals that tricked the system into authorizing the fraudulent transactions. She confirmed that cold wallets and private keys remained safe and uncompromised. The stolen assets include Ether, XRP, USDT, USDC, Avalanche, and BNB across the Ethereum, XRP Ledger, Avalanche, BSC, and Arbitrum networks. Early independent on-chain analysis initially put the total stolen value at $170 million to $183 million, before Bitget announced an initial official value of $351.6 million. Comprehensive audits revised the final official value to $387.5 million.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.