Poland lost $230 million in cryptocurrency trying to buy Venezuelan oil in 2023 — USB drives with crypto handed directly to scammers

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A lot of hashing, and little oil to show for it.

Oil tanker in harbor
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The country of Venezuela has had a few embattled decades, but it has massive oil reserves continually attracting buyers, despite the U.S.-led sanctions that effectively block dealings with the nation. A few years back, in 2023, Poland's state-backed Orlen energy group had $600m in hand and was looking to buy 6 million barrels during a sanction reprieve. Like many before him, one executive thought it expedient to use the USDT stablecoin cryptocurrency (1 USD = 1 USDT). It didn't end well, with $230 million worth of crypto unaccounted for at multiple stages in an adventure chronicled by the Financial Times.

The twisted web of transactions

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Alastor01
    Why would you pay so much money using such untraceable method? It is asking for trouble
    Reply
  • psyconz
    Alastor01 said:
    Why would you pay so much money using such untraceable method? It is asking for trouble
    The method is traceable, they just never linked the people they met to the method. From the article (and it's true for most cryptocurrencies):

    "Many folks' gut reaction may be that the use of cryptocurrency made the cash untraceable, but the problem isn't with the blockchain. In fact, for the vast majority of currencies, the on-chain ledger offers more visibility into transactions, not less."
    Reply