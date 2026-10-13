Store-bought hardware crypto wallets had secret chips installed that enabled stealing crypto recovery phrases — $93 million and counting stolen thanks to implanted eSIM and LTE modules in Ledger wallets

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Hardware sold directly by Ledger appears safe, but some reseller supply chains may be compromised.

Ledger
(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are often advised to acquire a hardware wallet like one of the Ledger models, theoretically adding the ultimate layer of security. And yet not even that approach is 100% safe, as a currently unfolding investigation revealed that Ledger resellers in Southeast Asia and Europe are carrying hacked wallets laden with eSIM and LTE modules for exfiltration of recovery phrases. At least $93 million (and going) has already reportedly been siphoned off users' balances. Hardware sold directly by Ledger is so far unaffected.

The first booby-trapped wallet originated from reseller Cryptobilis, which has currently ceased all sales of hardware wallets of all brands. The offending unit came from a store in Malaysia, though Cryptobilis also sells in Indonesia and the Philippines. Researcher Mark Karpelès has been looking into hacked wallets for a while now, and one of them came via Amazon Japan, bought from a Chinese seller and shipped from Malaysia. Cryptobilis also sells other brands of wallets such as Trezor, Coolwallet, and Tangem, though so far there is no news of contamination beyond Ledger.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • gg83
    Lmao! Just like that Privacy cell phone service run by the fbi! Like my doctor said " there's a sucker born every day"
    Reply