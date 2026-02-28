Two suspects arrested over theft of $1.5 million in Bitcoin stolen from police custody in outrageous blunder — Korean cops left virtual assets stored with a third party, who handed over recovery key to hacker

You can't treat virtual assets like physical evidence.

Bitcoin theft
South Korean police have arrested two individuals suspected of embezzling 22 Bitcoins from police custody. According to Dong-A Libo [machine translated], a virtual asset company voluntarily surrendered the cold wallet containing the crypto back in 2021 when they requested the police to investigate a hacking incident. Police regulations require the authorities to move any seized virtual asset to a cold wallet directly under the control of the local station and stored in a separate vault, but it seems that this wasn’t followed in this case. In fact, the bungled procedure (and ensuing crime it allowed) wouldn’t have been discovered if it weren’t for another case of stolen Bitcoin.

In January 2026, 320 Bitcoin went missing from the Gwangju District Prosecutors’ Office, leading the National Police Agency to conduct an audit on all the virtual assets managed by local police. This led to the discovery of the 22 BTC theft at Gangnam Police Station, which, according to The Chosun Daily, the authorities thought they still had because the cold wallet was still in their custody.

