Claude Code AI agent caught a crypto miner hiding on a developer’s overheating Mac — XMRig task was hogging ‘about 1175% CPU, roughly 12 cores’ pushing temps to 112 degrees

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'Explains why my Mac has been running like s**t,' said the afflicted Redditor.

Apple Mac mini (Late 2026)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A developer using Claude Code to help build a temperature monitor app got a friendly warning from the coding agent. “Your Mac is running a crypto miner that I didn’t put there,” flagged the helpful agent. “I saw xmrig using about 1175% CPU, roughly 12 cores,” it informed its human master. Perhaps developer and Redditor UntilHEX should have sensed the crypto miner’s presence without AI help, as they admitted the malware’s presence “explains why my Mac has been running like s**t.”

Claude caught a cryptominer on my Mac whilst building me a temperature monitor app
 from r/claude
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.