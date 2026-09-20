Google's simulated fruit fly brain 'mines Bitcoin' in web browser proof of concept — FutureBit says real organic neuron miner could have '10x the efficiency of the best silicon 3nm ASICs'

News
By
Published

Playing Doom, day trading, flying drones, now cryptomining: is there anything the digitized fly brain is incapable of?

HashFly proof of concept
(Image credit: HashFly)

A project claimed to represent “the first organic neuron Bitcoin miner based on the fly brain” has gone live. Yes, this is a cryptomining project that leans on the fruit fly connectome recently shared by Google. FutureBit, the company behind the Apollo series of ASIC miners, introduced the world to its HashFly this week. However, HashFly is merely a proof of concept for now.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.