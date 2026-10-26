Bitcoin reward offered to anyone who could break into an unpatched server running PHP, hacker cracks site and claims bounty — PHP2Shell challenge tested claims that AI makes exploiting vulnerabilities easy

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A Bitcoin hacking challenge is daring security researchers to exploit critical PHP vulnerabilities and steal the cryptocurrency, putting claims about real-world exploitability to the test.

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A hacker has successfully breached a vulnerable server, claiming a prize pot worth $2,021.22 in Bitcoin after exploiting PHP2Shell vulnerabilities, a posting on the Steal My Bitcoin website has shown. The challenge's creator confirmed the win on October 25, ending an experiment designed to test claims that exploiting critical software vulnerabilities is becoming easier.

The challenge, hosted on the website a day earlier and announced through a forum post, initially offered approximately $502 worth of Bitcoin. Donations subsequently increased the pot to 0.02511679 BTC, worth $2,021.22 at the time of the win. The creator's website recorded the successful claim at 15:47 UTC on October 25, after the challenge had been running for approximately 19.28 hours.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.