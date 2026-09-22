‘We’ll be the first to mine Bitcoin in space’ says Nvidia-backed startup —Starcloud will fire up its ASICs after its second spacecraft reaches orbit later this year

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Almost constant solar energy plus ASIC price per KW are the most compelling aspects of the plan.

Starcloud
(Image credit: Starcloud)

An Nvidia-backed startup plans to establish a Bitcoin mining operation in space before the year is out. Starcloud will fire up its cryptocurrency mining ASICs after its second spacecraft reaches orbit later this year. “We’ll be the first to mine Bitcoin in space,” claimed Starcloud CEO Philip Johnston in a recent interview with Documenting Bitcoin.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Findecanor
    What the L is wrong with people?
    Reply
  • PEnns
    Because we don't have enough garbage satellites polluting the already crowded orbits.

    What happens to Jen's And Star Cloud (amazing names...) satellites when the next Crypto crash arrives as usual? Let's hope those newbies don't start the Kepler Effect.
    Reply
  • TheyStoppedit
    I think people need to stop asking can we? and start asking: should we?
    Reply
  • ezst036
    How much more bitcoin is left to mine anyways? If its unlimited then its only a matter of time before the currency supply overcomes the currency demand and then its bitzimbabwecoin.
    Reply
  • Tanakoi
    PEnns said:
    Because we don't have enough garbage satellites polluting the already crowded orbits.
    Orbits are "crowded" like Antarctica is overpopulated with people. I don't believe people understand exactly how much volume there is in space.

    As for the "Kepler Effect" crowd that keeps popping up, I won't debunk that silliness again -- I'll just note this satellite isn't going into LEO, but a sun-sychronous orbit.
    Reply
  • beyondlogic
    funny thing about space plenty of it and last i checked bit coin doesn't have physical mass those lovely satellites though will fall out of orbit or screw up that's a hell of a repair job for some theoretical bit coin
    Reply
  • Tanakoi
    beyondlogic said:
    funny thing about space plenty of it and last i checked bit coin doesn't have physical mass those lovely satellites though will fall out of orbit or screw up that's a hell of a repair job for some theoretical bit coin
    Voyager II is still 30% functional after 50 years. Even if these satellites only average a lifespan of 6-7 years, I think they'll pay for themselves in energy cost savings alone.
    Reply
  • Fomdoo
    Crypto currency hasn't done a thing to make itself legitimate currency. But I'm sure this will completely work out.
    Reply
  • Eximo
    Tanakoi said:
    Voyager II is still 30% functional after 50 years. Even if these satellites only average a lifespan of 6-7 years, I think they'll pay for themselves in energy cost savings alone.
    Voyagers are powered by RTG and intended to be chucked into deep space.

    Would really need to know the build cost, launch cost, and hash rate to even guess at an ROI, and then compare it to just putting solar panels and a battery on a ground based solution. Clearly they think so, but BTC could go up or down while that thing is in orbit...But they could also just be doing this for publicity and getting investors.
    Reply
  • beyondlogic
    Tanakoi said:
    Voyager II is still 30% functional after 50 years. Even if these satellites only average a lifespan of 6-7 years, I think they'll pay for themselves in energy cost savings alone.

    yep good piece of tech back when they knew how to build stuff. whats going up now probly will last not even 6-7 years
    Reply