480,000 phishing emails sent from a PC hidden behind a fridge in a Japanese hotel room — Chinese couple arrested over fraud operation, scammers remotely leech Wi-Fi to target 2.4 million victims

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Police arrested a Chinese couple for placing the computer that was found in a Kobe hotel and using stolen credit cards to make purchases.

Phishing
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A computer, found hidden behind a fridge in a Japanese hotel room, was responsible for sending around 480,000 phishing emails, Hackread reports. The computer was placed there by a Chinese couple who lived locally, and the pair have now been arrested for both the hidden phishing PC and a separate slew of purchases that were made using stolen credit card details. Ye Jiafeng, 39, and his wife, Shen Qi, 39, now face multiple charges including fraudulent obstruction of business and trespass as well as computer fraud.

The scam began on 15 May, 2025, when Ye connected the computer to hotel Wi-Fi and then hid it behind a fridge. There it stayed, sending around 480,000 emails. When it was discovered, the machine had around 2.4 million email addresses, presumably just waiting to be phished. The emails claimed to be from credit card companies and sent unsuspecting recipients to fake websites in an attempt to capture their credit card information. It's believed that the computer was administered remotely, allowing it to remain in situ without any in-person maintenance required.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PEnns
    "the computer would likely have remained in place if the recipient of one of the phishing emails hadn't reached out to the hotel. The hotel's IP address was found in metadata linked to the messages"

    Amateurs!
    Next time hide the (mini) computer in a bank's restroom/ toilet!! It will be exponentially more convincing....😜

    /s (for the oblivious readers)
    Reply
  • DS426
    It would have worked better if they hacked a "smart" Fridge and made it send those phishing emails.

    @PEnns is right: AMATEURS!!!
    Reply