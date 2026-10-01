AI agents inadvertently leak 13,000+ internal screenshots from 300 organizations — list of companies includes Fortune 500 and a frontier AI lab

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When agents are too clever for their own good.

Agentic AI
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a private information leak most days, usually by way of misconfigured services or nasty security bugs. Sometimes, though, users will readily hand over private information without being aware of it. That's the case for over 300 organizations, including several Fortune 500 companies and a frontier AI lab, who collectively had 13,000+ private screenshots exposed — all thanks to their development AI agents being arguably too good at their jobs and performing them with little human oversight.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.