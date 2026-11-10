All net-connected vehicles from two major automakers allowed hackers to remotely unlock doors and start the engine — now-patched hard-coded credentials and bypassed MFA security showcase a lack of 101-level best practices

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Backend infrastructure failures included hardcoded, user-visible administrator credentials.

Car in parking lot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Before proceeding further, we'd like to advise our dear reader to sit down and perhaps grab a helmet, for this post will elicit quite a few face-palms and forehead-slaps. Two security researchers joined forces and, during early 2026, managed to hack the vehicle connectivity backend infrastructure of two automakers, managing to remotely open the doors on any of their net-connected cars and start their engines across multiple world regions.

The vulnerabilities were quickly fixed, and they pertained to a handful of belief-begging security issues with multiple server APIs that their respective mobile applications use. Furthermore, although remotely opening the cars and starting them were the most concerning bits, the vulnerabilities also exposed the vehicles' location, mileage, fuel, range, door states, and the customers' personal information.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.