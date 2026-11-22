With the onslaught of vulnerabilities being exposed through the use of offensive AI models, it's more important than ever to protect your personal accounts and information online. But adding an additional physical security layer could be the difference between finding yourself a victim of ever more commonplace online threats and being protected against them. The YubiKey 5 NFC security key has dropped to an effective $ 37 per key at Best Buy when purchasing a bundle of two. Sporting both Type-A and Type-C flavors, this Black Friday deal could save you more than just money in the long run.

The YubiKey 5 NFC security keys are a physical layer of security, with full support for Passkeys across your accounts thanks to a wide range of support for common security protocols for your email, passkeys, password managers, and more. To log into your accounts, you'll need to physically connect the device to your system and tap the sensor to log in, ensuring that no local account takeovers are possible without your physical approval.

Out of the box, you can find support for many common accounts like Microsoft, Apple, Google, 1Password, and other platforms. Generally speaking, it's good practice to purchase two, as you can utilize one for daily use and another as a secure backup, in case it gets lost, building in your own physical redundancy. Many of us at Tom's Hardware swear by YubiKeys as a way to secure yourself online. With both versions of the key offering robust build quality, it'll easily survive being put on your keychain in daily use. You can also use the NFC feature to tap your device and log in on a compatible iOS or Android-based device.

In terms of technical specs, you can get support for FIDO2/Passkeys, OATH-TOTP, with up to 64 authenticator codes stored on-device and managed through an app, Smart Card, OpenPGP, and Challenge-Response.

Best Buy is an approved retailer of YubiKey devices, as there are fakes floating around on certain corners of the internet. So, not only will this deal save you money, but it also ensures that you get a genuine device that will be a massive boon to your personal digital security, which, in 2026, is more important than ever.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.