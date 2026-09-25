Asus confirms eShop data breach exposed customer order records and contact details — payment data safe, but firm warns of targeted phishing scams

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The company is staying mum on the size and location of the breach.

Online store breach
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you bought anything on Asus' web store, you should check your inbox. The company has reported that its online shop suffered a data breach, and that contact details and order records "may have been accessed."

Asus says that no payment or financial information was revealed. However, Asus is not saying how large the breach was, or which regions had records leaked. The firm only indicates "part of the Asus eShop environment," a statement that is quite vague. Since the eShop is segregated by region and country, there's also no word on which locations were affected.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.