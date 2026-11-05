Hackers target French blood service fridges following supermarket attacks — Russia-aligned hackers claim intrusions are just to expose bad security

News
By
Published

Once again, the root cause is a lack of essential cybersecurity practices, rather than super-intelligent AI bots.

Blood bank
(Image credit: Getty Images)
1

European fridges are so hot right now. Right on the heels of repeated cyberattacks on supermarket freezers, a fresh wave of attacks has hit units used by France's blood service (EFS). Thankfully, no biomaterials were lost, as the attack triggered the EFS' alerts, prompting staff to move the affected goods to proper storage.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251

    are just to expose bad security

    no or you wouldnt cause damages (especially targeting blood which is finite and critical for some people to survive)

    if you WERE only about showing bad security you'd msg them about it and show them you can do stuff at a specific time on a non critical thing so they can see it happen but also fix issue before causes a larger issue.
    Reply