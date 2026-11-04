Certified Android TV manufacturer put unauthorized backdoor in 1.3 million set-top boxes, Google reveals — OEM sold access to criminal affiliates, used massive network as botnet for ad fraud, residential proxy

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The company has been getting away with it for years, too.

a generic Android TV box
(Image credit: Moises Ribeiro/Pexels)
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Google just shut down a massive botnet operation involving an OEM and ODM manufacturer. According to the company blog, Videostrong Technology Co., which was a certified Android TV partner, purposefully installed a backdoor into 1.3 million set-top boxes and then sold access to criminal affiliates. This allowed for the installation of hidden software that the bad actors could use to conduct ad fraud, build residential proxy networks, and even remotely install malware on the device itself to target the end-user.

“Videostrong monetized the backdoor by selling access to criminal affiliates and loading those affiliates’ malware modules onto infected devices,” the company said in the Google Cloud blog post. It also added, “We found this malicious software built directly into many different device models and brands over multiple years, supported by dedicated infrastructure and constantly evolving configurations to evade detection and manage their affiliates. We believe this campaign wasn’t an isolated rogue insider or a development oversight. As a result, Google has cut ties with Videostrong and banned them from making devices with preloaded Google apps.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.