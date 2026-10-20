Chinese crime ring steals more than $5 million in gift cards from Staples customer service — more than 15,000 gift cards acquired through internal Nexus system, nearly $500,000 spent before being deactivated

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Over $5 million worth of gift cards for retailers like Target and Sephora were stolen when thieves gained access to a system called Nexus.

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Millions of dollars worth of gift cards were stolen and then used to buy high-value tech gear at retailers like Target, Sephora, and Lowe's after a Chinese crime ring gained access to an internal Staples system and then used it to issue more than 15,000 cards to itself. While the hack hasn't been made public to date, a 404 Media report notes that it actually took place back in 2023.

The outlet reviewed court records that show that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was told about the hack in October of that year. The hack came to light after it led to a search warrant that was unsealed last week. And while the document doesn't specifically name Staples as the victim of the hack, 404 Media has confirmed that it was the company affected based on other information. Such information includes the fact that the victim company is headquartered in Massachusetts, that it uses Blackhawk Networks to fulfill gift card orders, and that the company uses an internal customer support system called Nexus. The report notes that a reference to Nexus can be found on a former Staples executive's LinkedIn profile.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • PEnns
    "The outlet reviewed court records that show that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was told about the hack in October of that year."
    Homeland Security got involved in a scam / hack concerning 2 companies??

    Strange, because when millions of people get hacked / scammed daily, Homeland Security, or even the FBI, don't give a rodent's behind about that!!

    Or maybe because it's China?? Because millions of daily scamming and phishing scam calls that originate in India's massive call centers don't trigger the US government.
    Reply