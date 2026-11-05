Combined flaws let anyone into Alpine Linux and other distros by typing anything over 256 characters as a password — emergency fixes for OpenSSH and musl-libc issued for millions of systems, patch immediately

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Meanwhile, the parties involved are playing a game of hot potato with who's fault.

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The internet is still reeling from the PHP engine vulnerability and all other security vulnerabilities found over the past few weeks, and we're not done. Today's special is quite spicy: you can get into Alpine, OpenWRT, and other Linux distros without needing a password, thanks to a combined bug with OpenSSH and musl libc. Just randomly type over 256 characters on the password prompt and you'll be let in through the SSHhole.

It works if you set an empty password for system users, which is the default on multiple distros. The bug is present, though not necessarily enabled, across Buildroot, Yocto, and Void Linux. OpenWRT uses Dropbear for authentication by default, but users can install OpenSSH instead.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.