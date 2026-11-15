Dev hacks Coway air purifier to cut it off from the cloud, now runs locally in Home Assistant — fan downloads the certificate over plain HTTP, letting a home server stand in for Coway’s

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Claude refused to help, ChatGPT obliged, and Coway’s app is no longer in control.

Coway Airmega Icon air purifier on wooden legs against a white wall
(Image credit: Coway)
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A developer discovered a clever way to cut his Coway Airmega IconS air purifier off from the cloud with the help of a root certificate, allowing local control. The method took advantage of a security hole — the fan downloads the certificate over plain HTTP — and now his Home Assistant server stands in for Coway’s cloud. The result: no more dealing with the unreliable integration that ran through Coway’s IoCare cloud, which broke “at least once or twice a year.”

The developer, Scott J. Goldman, detailed why and how he did it, starting with replacing a dumb Airmega that was “an overpriced box fan with a HEPA filter and an air quality sensor.” The replacement Airmega IconS, which is now discontinued but has Wi-Fi support, had inconsistent Home Assistant (HA) integration. He decided to take matters into his own hands with AI, although he noted that Claude’s guardrails blocked his request to set up his Raspberry Pi to intercept the fan’s traffic under the cybersecurity category, “not even for… uhh… testing purposes.” ChatGPT obliged and wrote the firewall rules, and an AI he doesn’t name later rebuilt the fan’s Bluetooth setup in about 20 minutes.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.