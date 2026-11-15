FBI disrupts North Korean FaceStealer campaign behind $5 billion Binance hack — DoJ seizes FaceStealer cloud infrastructure containing 900 videos of tech workers, hackers used AI deepfakes to steal $400 million and compromise open-source software

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The ongoing social-engineering campaign that's reportedly taken $400 million in cryptocurrency from victims and was behind the recent Binance heist now has a name: FaceStealer. The moniker came from the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), who have announced a fight against this crime wave, starting with the seizure of associated cloud infrastructure. According to the DoJ, North Korea is behind these attacks, stealing cryptocurrency to fund its government.

The DoJ's press release on the matter is blustery, but the FBI's detailed report contains the important details. The agency's techs seized "cloud-based infrastructure," containing 900 videos of targeted victims. FaceStealer is an advanced form of spear-phishing, complete with AI deepfakes, usage of the victims' contact networks and personal information, and carefully orchestrated preparation — sometimes months in advance.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.