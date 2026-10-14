FBI shuts down over 40 North Korean laptop farms used by fake remote workers — over 200 devices seized in Texas, although no arrests were made so far

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This is one of the largest operations dedicated to shutting down North Korean laptop farms in the U.S. so far.

North Korean IT worker
(Image credit: Getty / Gamma-Rapho)

The FBI has dismantled a major North Korean laptop farm operation in the U.S. with the help of CrowdStrike, which assisted in the identification and disruption of these networks. According to The New York Times, the agency shut down over 40 laptop farms in Texas, resulting in the seizure of over 200 devices. No arrests have been made so far, as the authorities wanted to take down the operations as soon as possible and did not wait for prosecutors to file charges against those involved, although they also warned that they could face criminal penalties if they continue to be involved with remote fraud.

North Korea has been using fake remote workers to earn income despite the economic sanctions placed against the hermit kingdom. It has been reported that it earns around $500 million a year under this scheme, which affects both startups and Fortune 500 companies. Amazon’s IT department actually caught one North Korean infiltrator after it noticed a 110ms keyboard input lag, betraying their distant location.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • S58_is_the_goat
    NK: hello applicant, your responsibility will be to come to work and do remote work at an American firm and earn a US income for us since we're so poor...

    Hard to believe a country has to stoop this low.
    Reply
  • wussupi83
    How are they getting these jobs? How much are the jobs paying? And how is it that none of their coworkers pick up on it? All of this sounds not only suspicious but also infuriating given how difficult navigating the job market can be for domestic workers.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    wussupi83 said:
    How are they getting these jobs? How much are the jobs paying? And how is it that none of their coworkers pick up on it? All of this sounds not only suspicious but also infuriating given how difficult navigating the job market can be for domestic workers.
    Some jobs are 'remote only', and advertised as such.

    And, they don't have to last long before being discovered.
    3 months of US/Euro pay can go a loooong way in NK.
    Reply