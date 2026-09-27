Flock seeks to have security researchers' map of Flock cameras taken down — unauthenticated flaw exposed 335,701 camera locations nationwide

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It could also potentially be used to track key personnel heading to and from sensitive sites like military bases, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement headquarters.

a Flock license plate reader mounted on a stoplight at an intersection
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A security researcher discovered a vulnerability in Flock’s website that gave him an access token without needing login credentials. The researcher used the information gleaned to build a map of Flock cameras and share it on a website he named the Flock Surveillance Map, which lists 335,701 cameras. Flock has now issued a trademark infringement complaint with the goal of having the researcher close the website.

According to The Intercept, Joshua Michael used this to query ArcGIS, a third-party mapping and geospatial layer that Flock uses, to retrieve a database of Flock devices in November 2025.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.