Geekom admits to shipping malware-laced network drivers for AMD mini PCs — company responds with guidance, removes malicious package

For the most part, you can rest assured that your device will remain uncompromised by malware if you keep to verified, trusted sources for downloading software. And yet, software booby traps sometimes find their way onto legitimate wares, as was the case of Geekom's network drivers for its range of A7, A8, AE7, AE8, AX7 Pro and AX8 Pro mini-PCs, as discovered by Videocardz.

If you have a Geekom mini-PC from those lines and have installed the LAN driver from the firm's website in the past, we'd advise a full system wipe if possible, or at the very least a Windows Defender offline scan. But in the words of Lt. Ellen Ripley, "nuke the entire site from orbit. It's the only way to be sure."

As it's part of a driver installer, this malicious software would get administrator-level permissions on your machine, being granted permission to steal all your data, intercept your keystrokes, or retrieve passwords. It connects to command-and-control centers so that the malfeasants can remotely access your PC at any time.

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The basic story is fairly simple and sad as these things go: a support page for those series of machines contained a LAN driver whose installer was laced with the Asruex backdoor malware. As expected, Geekom has removed the software package in question and offered an apology, stating the driver was on a "legacy page [that] had already been replaced and was no longer accessible through the normal Support navigation, although it remained indexed by search engines."

The latter bit is precisely the problem, as it's a reasonable bet that many users (like yours truly) will first use Google or AI search to find the driver, and wouldn't go through Geekom's support menus. Furthermore, Geekom requested that Videocardz retract its original reporting of the problem, an arguably questionable move, and an ask that Videocardz denied.

For its part, Videocardz checked that the Asruex malware was indeed present with four separate detection engines: VirusTotal, FileScan.IO, MetaDefender, and Yarafy. It's worth nothing that nothing suggests that these families of mini-PCs are vulnerable out-of-the-box, too. That was unfortunately the case with some AceMagic machines a couple years ago that shipped with Bladabindi and Redline malware from the factory, as was Asus' incident with poisoned software updates in 2019.

The common knowledge for a new install is to get driver packages from Windows Update and only go to the manufacturers' website if something is amiss. However, many users might go to Geekom's site to ensure that they have the latest versions of their drivers, or perhaps they downloaded the LAN driver when trying to diagnose network issues of some sort.

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As for a baseline cause, in our view this is clearly a case of Hanlon's Razor, as relatively small OEMs would have next to nothing to gain and everything to lose by intentionally shipping malware packages with their machines. As can be attested by most anyone who's installed Windows motherboard software of variable quality, Taiwan has historically been regarded as considering software a secondary concern when developing technology products, in part thanks to its unique geopolitical situation and the fact that its government only splits 30% of its IT budget to software.

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