'Ghost Students' using AI to apply for student loans with stolen identities — DOJ's Operation Ghostbusters busts $200 million ring faking online college attendance, unsuspecting victims saddled with student debt they didn’t sign up for

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The U.S. has charged five perpetrators and seized more than $750,000 in crypto tied to the scheme.

a student loan application
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) just announced indictments resulting from Operation Ghostbusters, which investigated widespread student loan fraud. According to the agency, bad actors used stolen identities to sign up for student loans and used AI to complete the application, making it appear that the fake student was attending online classes.

While the schools receive the majority of the proceeds of the fraudulent student loan, the remaining amount is funneled into the bank accounts of the fraudsters, who then use mules to move the money from U.S. bank accounts to overseas conspirators. On the other hand, unwitting victims who have skipped college and instead directly joined the workforce after high school are saddled with student debt for a degree they never even signed up for.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Kindaian
    They are not saddled with debt that they didn't incurred. They will have an hard time in court though to force the colleges. / load providers to clean it up...

    The person that is a victim of personification isn't the responsible for the debt. The banks / entities that accepted the paperwork with flimsy checks are the responsible.

    Proving is however going to be painful and a long road!
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    know fastest way to fix this entire issue?

    Go back to before R.R. made college for profit and made student debt a thing :|
    Reply