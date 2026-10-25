Cybersecurity bounty hunter says Samsung TVs use AI to record audio and screenshots for ads — 'Finally found a company that truly listens to its customers,' says hacker

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From tracking skipped ads to using connected soundbars as makeshift microphones

Woman pointing remote at TV
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Reverse engineer and cybersecurity bounty hunter log4j recently found they were getting “weirdly targeted ads” on their Samsung TV and discovered privacy breaches. As they live-tweeted their discoveries, they found increasingly concerning code in the Tizen operating system, including detailed user telemetry from packet logging, audio categorization, screenshots, cross-device identification for ad tracking, and more, all designed to extract as much user information as possible to improve targeted ads.

log4j posted on X that they were concerned with how specific the ads on their 2025 Samsung TV were. They decided to reverse-engineer the Tizen OS on their TV to see what it was doing—they “discovered PRIVACY HORROR,” log4j states, marking the start of subsequent posts sharing more concerning findings.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    What a shocking surprise... or NOT! When are naive people going to wake-up?
    Reply
  • Trake_17
    Until there are -- yes, socialist -- laws protecting people from this, capitalism will treat you as the cash crop you are and extract every ounce of everything from you until you are useless. You're a cow to the mega-corporate machines. Change your governance or get used to it.
    Reply