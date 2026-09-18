Hackers breach OpenAI using Claude tools, gaining access to employee accounts and the company's internal codebase — attackers initiated a 'harmless' pull request as proof of the hack

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Researchers receive a $6,500 bounty after reporting the vulnerabilities

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

A team of white-hat hackers from cybersecurity startup Hackron AI has successfully hacked OpenAI using Claude tools. In an X post on September 18, the team claimed they breached OpenAI's internal codebase on July 25 and gained access to the ChatGPT and Codex accounts of some OpenAI employees. They established proof of the hack via a pull request to OpenAI's private repository before reporting the vulnerabilities to OpenAI. The company reportedly fixed the issue within 14 hours of the report and paid the researchers a $6,500 bounty.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • EzzyB
    Hackers breach OpenAI using Claude toolsBegun, the AI wars have...
    Reply
  • Trake_17
    The arms race continues
    Reply
  • DS426
    Only a $6,500 reward? That's low for this kind of thing, especially when a lot of the big tech companies will pay $20K for a single critical-severity software vulnerability.
    Reply
  • Corgano
    And they didn't change the default language to "pirate"? What a wasted opportunity! For shame.
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    "Live by the sword, die by the sword".

    Regards.
    Reply