Hackers claim to have stolen 23TB of data from Russian statistics body, including Ukraine war casualty figures — Russian Federal State Statistics Service admits its servers were hit by coordinated cyberattacks

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Rosstat acknowledged suffering cyberattacks but denied leaked data claims.

Rosstat hack attack
(Image credit: Belarusian CyberPartisans)
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The Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) admitted that its servers were hit by coordinated cyberattacks between October 29 and 31. However, it denied claims that tens of terabytes of data had been leaked, as asserted by hack groups like the Belarusian CyberPartisans and Silent Crow. Rosstat stopped publishing annual cause-of-death statistics in 2024, but the hackers say that the huge new 23TB data haul includes data on Russian wartime losses marked “for official use only,” reports The Moscow Times. A new chart shared by the hack groups using the data suggests that as many as 50,000 Russian soldiers are killed every month.

Rosstat is very much like the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics in the United States, or the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the UK. It isn’t a big juicy military infrastructure target, but if accurate war casualty figures can come from the claimed exfiltrated data haul, then it would be a considerable win for Ukraine and its supporters.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.