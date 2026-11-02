Hackers claim to have stolen 23TB of data from Russian statistics body, including Ukraine war casualty figures — Russian Federal State Statistics Service admits its servers were hit by coordinated cyberattacks

The Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) admitted that its servers were hit by coordinated cyberattacks between October 29 and 31. However, it denied claims that tens of terabytes of data had been leaked, as asserted by hack groups like the Belarusian CyberPartisans and Silent Crow. Rosstat stopped publishing annual cause-of-death statistics in 2024, but the hackers say that the huge new 23TB data haul includes data on Russian wartime losses marked “for official use only,” reports The Moscow Times. A new chart shared by the hack groups using the data suggests that as many as 50,000 Russian soldiers are killed every month.

Rosstat is very much like the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics in the United States, or the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the UK. It isn’t a big juicy military infrastructure target, but if accurate war casualty figures can come from the claimed exfiltrated data haul, then it would be a considerable win for Ukraine and its supporters.

Today @cpartisans and SilentCrow took down Russia's Federal State Statistics Service — the nerve center behind every socioeconomic number this regime produces. Full breakdown below 👇 https://t.co/wUKfyUi6y6November 1, 2026

As we mentioned in the intro, both the Belarusian CyberPartisans and Silent Crow claim to have snagged lots of sensitive data from the Russian government thanks to this breach. The former’s tweet includes evidence and a breakdown. “Entire IT infrastructure wiped: Domain controllers, databases, servers, virtualization, document workflow, workstations, admin consoles, VPN,” notes a follow-up post about the Rosstat hack attack. “Systems destroyed: STATEK, CSOD, Demography, SED, ESSO, OFSN, internal employee surveillance, StatRegister, websites and more.”

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This is a developing story with the Belarusian CyberPartisans promising to share more sensitive information from Rosstat after they have picked through it. The Rosstat website was reportedly defaced with hacker messages and logos. Rosstat remains inaccessible at the time of writing.

We spotted an interesting graphic shared by the Belarusian CyberPartisans, which included the Silent Crow logo. A chart indicates that over the last two years, between 25,000 and 50,000 Russian soldiers were killed every month. The October 2026 figure is just a smidgen under 50,000, if this data leak news is genuine.

These same hacking groups have claimed responsibility for the likes of the disruptive Aeroflot IT systems hack, and a state real estate company hack with two billion records, both in 2025. “Both groups are designated as extremist and banned in Russia,” notes the report.

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