Hackers find encryption keys stored on stolen Flock camera despite company's denials — group extracts more than 27,000 clips, 1.6 million images captured in a span of 21 days from the device

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Flock claims that images are only briefly stored on its cameras before being forwarded to the company’s servers, but a group of hackers determined that this wasn’t the case.

a Flock camera with a street in the background
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Flock says that its cameras are protected by on-device encryption, and even though a security researcher noted some flaws in its system, the company said that physical access is still required to exploit them and that the images are only briefly retained on the device before they’re forwarded to the cloud. However, 404 Media says that a hacking group called stegan0gram found out that this wasn’t the case after they took down a Flock camera positioned over a roadway and analyzed the data stored inside it.

While the hacking group failed to access the most sensitive data stored on the Flock camera, they were still able to access its Android operating system and found two storage partitions, labeled “vendor” and “media.” The latter was found to contain an encryption key that unlocked another partition containing all the media files from the camera. 404 Media said that that particular Flock camera captured about 1.6 million images across 21 days, detecting around 50,200 vehicles and, more concerningly, 11 people. There were also 27,321 video clips saved on the device — MP4 files with a 1024 x 768 resolution that lasted about a second or two.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Trake_17
    Mass surveillance is stalking at scale. Flock cameras are stalkers, as are the people who utilize them
    Reply
  • WMcMaster
    The more upset that people are about systems like this, the more the state will use them. Did I get the jist of what that guy said?
    Reply
  • Mathrawkee
    Flock have lied repeatedly about the capabilities of these devices as well as the retention policies pertinent to its data. Enough is enough. This would be unacceptable SLA in - any - other circumstance.
    Reply
  • Rand max
    WMcMaster said:
    The more upset that people are about systems like this, the more the state will use them. Did I get the jist of what that guy said?
    I think they paraphrased him a bit too much there, because it seemed contradictory with nothing bridging it. Or he really is that internally conflicted.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    Mathrawkee said:
    Flock have lied repeatedly about the capabilities of these devices as well as the retention policies pertinent to its data. Enough is enough. This would be unacceptable SLA in - any - other circumstance.
    And Flocks retention policies are sort of irrelevant.
    They can proudly proclaim a 7 day retention.

    But when they pass all that data off to their partners, their "7 days" no longer counts.
    What is the retention policy of the recipient? Who knows....
    Reply
  • MobileJAD
    USAFRet said:
    And Flocks retention policies are sort of irrelevant.
    They can proudly proclaim a 7 day retention.

    But when they pass all that data off to their partners, their "7 days" no longer counts.
    What is the retention policy of the recipient? Who knows....
    It just reminds me again about how with all of these truly massive data centers popping up literally Everywhere, not only do they have absolutely insane amount of processing power, but they must also have near limitless data storage capabilities.
    In the past I would always find myself at odds with trying to visualize just how much storage companies like Google has got for things like gmail and YouTube, along with all of the other data the companies hoards.
    But I'm not sure how well people can estimate just how much data can be stored in all of these data centers that have gone up in the past year alone...
    Reply
  • Don_Serious
    I don't care what the rights are to retain information for how long passed what's originally stated. It's sad to see that we have to resort to hackers being the heroes in this timeline. Government is showing its colors blatantly.
    Reply