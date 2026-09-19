Intel suspends bug bounty program that paid up to $100,000 per flaw — new Intigriti disclosure program offers no rewards

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Intel’s bug bounties, which paid up to $100,000, appear suspended with no reason given.

Intel logo in white on a dark blue background
(Image credit: Intel)

Phoronix reported that Intel appears to have suspended its bounty program that once paid up to $100,000 per bug. Intel’s replacement for the Intigriti program offers no rewards, and no reason was given for the change. The Intigriti site states that it “is a responsible disclosure program without bounties,” confirming the report. A check of the site shows that the bounty board is still up but lists the program as suspended.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Freelance Reviewer

Shane Downing is a Freelance Reviewer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering consumer storage hardware.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Tiz.io
    Well shoot. Who's going to buy this arbitrary bit flipping exploit I've found now?
    Reply
  • usertests
    Intel has done a lot of cost cutting lately, but this could be a casualty of AI. There will be too many bugs submitted soon, and they can run AI to find vulnerabilities themselves.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    Maybe they found out at the rate those bugs were being found, IBM might land in the poor-house.
    Reply